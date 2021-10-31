 
PDM all set to protest inflation in DG Khan rally today

In this file photo, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman waves to party workers during a PDM jalsa. Photo: Geo. tv/file
  • PDM staging rally against inflation in Dera Ghazi Khan today (Sunday).
  • PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other opposition leaders will address rally.
  • PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb says rally will be a "public referendum against tyrannical government".

Opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold a rally in Dera Ghazi Khan today (Sunday), with a focus on protesting the rising inflation in the country.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other opposition leaders will address the rally.

Senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has said that the government has failed and that it has made it difficult for the poor and middle class to live.

Sanaullah said that inflation is likely to increase even more in the coming days.

On October 22, the opposition alliance had kicked off its protest drives against the recent price hikes in the country. Protest rallies were held in major cities like Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and others.

PDM rally will be a referendum against tyrannical government: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Ahead of the anti-government alliance's DG Khan rally, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said it will be a "public referendum against the tyrannical government".

In her statement, Aurangzeb said that the people of Pakistan have understood that "getting rid of Imran sahib is the only way to get rid of inflation".

Preparations for the opposition alliance's DG Khan rally have been completed, she confirmed, sharing that the rally will focus on the "historic" inflation, unemployment and economic catastrophe in Pakistan.

The PML-N spokesperson confirmed that opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and other PDM leaders will address the rally.

