Sunday Oct 31 2021
Rajkummar Rao, girlfriend Patralekha's wedding date fixed?

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Bollywood lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekha are reportedly getting married next month and they have informed their close friends about the nuptials.

According to Indian media, the power couple is set to tie the knot after Diwali.

The wedding of Rajkummar and Patralekha will take place between November 10 to 12.

The lovebirds have also informed their close friends about the nuptials, the Times of India reported.

The Roohi actor and Patralekha have not yet officially made the announcement of their wedding.

However, fans are so excited for the wedding of their favourite couple and eagerly waiting for the official announcement.

The couple has been dating each other for almost a decade now.

On the work front, Rajkumar Rao is currently seen in comedy film Hum Do Hamare Do, released on October 29, 2021.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah.

