Pakistan team likely to fly directly to Bangladesh after T20 World Cup

Pakistan team members pose for a group photo before departure to UAE for the T20 World Cup. -PCB

Green shirts may not be coming back home after the T20 World Cup and will likely be flying to Bangladesh directly from the UAE.

Pakistan team will play two Tests and three T20 matches in Bangladesh.

Source says there will be minimal changes in the squad for the bilateral series.

ISLAMABAD: After confirming its place in the knockout stage, the Pakistan cricket team is likely to travel to Bangladesh from the UAE directly after the T20 World Cup final at the Dubai Sports City Stadium on November 14.

Green shirts are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20 matches in Bangladesh. The T20 matches are to be played on November 19, 20, and 22 followed by Test series that starts with the opening Test from November 26 and the second Test from December 4.

According to a The News report, there are remote chances of Pakistan cricketers coming back home from the UAE after figuring in the knock-out stage of the ICC tournament.



Pakistan have almost cemented a place in the semi-finals as now the Men In Green only have to face minnows for a place on the top of Group B. The team is all set to make it to the semi-finals by finishing at the top of the table that means they would be there to play pre-finals probably on November 11.

The World Cup final is set to be played on November 14, meaning Pakistan will not be having enough time to get back home and then travel to Bangladesh for the Test and T20 series.

“Pakistan are expected to fly straight from the UAE to Bangladesh for the series. There will not be enough time in between the two events that could allow the team members to get out of the bio-secure Bubble,” a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told the publication.

The only possibility of getting back home, the source said, is to share the joy of cup victory with the nation by making a stopover before heading to Bangladesh.

“The decision to this effect, however, would be taken at that particular time. In all the probability the team would travel to Bangladesh for the series directly from the UAE,” the report further quoted the source as saying.

Pakistan team for Bangladesh tour

The PCB has still not announced the team for the Bangladesh tour but the majority of the team members already in the UAE are expected to be part of the touring squad.

The source shared that the Test players Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Abdullah Shafiq, and Saud Shakil could join at a later stage.

“There will be minimal changes in the team that is already in the UAE for the World Cup for the squad that will undertake a tour to Bangladesh. There is not enough time in between the events to think in terms of any major changes. Besides the addition of a few Test specialists, the touring squad would be almost the same. Since the Test series starts from November 26, Test specialists could join the team at later stages.”

“Almost the same T20 combination (15 team members and three reserves) are expected to travel to Bangladesh. At the same time, you cannot rule out the retirement of any veteran player at the end of the ongoing World Cup. Even in that case, Pakistan will be having enough backup currently with the touring squad,” added the source.