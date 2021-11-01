It’s not time to bring no-trust motion against PM Imran, says Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: file

Shehbaz Sharif says that the rulers have failed to fulfil their promises made with the masses during the election campaign.

Slamming the government's economic policies, he says that it will be difficult for the upcoming government to rebuild the economy.

PPP and ANP are backing the PML-N in the parliament, claims Shehbaz Sharif.

DERA GHAZI KHAN: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that time has not come to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Dera Ghazi Khan, Shehbaz Sharif vowed that they will give a tough time to the government in the coming days.

Criticising the PTI-led government, the PML-N president said that the rulers have failed to fulfil their promises made with the masses during the election campaign and brought the country to the verge of economic disaster.

Slamming the government's economic policies, he said that it will be difficult for the upcoming government to rebuild the economy. The PML-N leader said that the government had spared no efforts to push the opposition to the wall. He claimed that the government had introduced a new NAB ordinance to give itself NRO.

PPP and ANP were backing the PML-N in the parliament, claimed Shehbaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz seeks nation's support to oust PM Imran Khan

Earlier on October 17, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had told the nation that the time for them to decide their future and to change their fate was "then", as she sought their support to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghat ground, Maryam had said the people were fully aware of how PM Imran Khan had "disrespected the vote's sanctity".

The PML-N vice-president had said the prime minister had fulfilled only one promise — that he would "make everyone cry" — and today, "the entire nation is crying".

"When a person leaves their matters to God [...] no matter how powerful one is, or how they say they are on 'one page' [with others], historic defeat, historic humiliation, historic disgrace becomes the fate of the oppressors," she had said.