 
entertainment
Monday Nov 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles urges world leaders to set aside differences to build sustainable economy

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Charles told heads of states from across the globe in Rome that climate summit Cop26 is “the last chance saloon”
Charles told heads of states from across the globe in Rome that climate summit Cop26 is “the last chance saloon”

Prince Charles is railing against world leaders for not taking the climate crisis seriously.

The Prince of Wales told heads of states from across the globe in Rome that climate summit Cop26 is “the last chance saloon” for them to save the world from runaway climate change.

Addressing an audience, which included Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the gathering at Glasgow, Charles said: “Ladies and gentlemen, Cop26 begins in Glasgow tomorrow. Quite literally, it is the last chance saloon. We must now translate fine words into still finer actions.”

“And as the enormity of the climate challenge dominates people’s conversations, from newsrooms to living rooms, and as the future of humanity and nature herself are at stake, it is surely time to set aside our differences and grasp this unique opportunity to launch a substantial green recovery by putting the global economy on a confident, sustainable trajectory and, thus, save our planet,” he said.

“And, from what they tell me, the private sector is already there, eager to work with you and ready to play a hugely significant and gamechanging role. This is why I am so grateful to have this chance to talk to you here today, and to shine a light not just on how far we’ve come, but also on how far we still need to go.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony

Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony
Pics: Kendall Jenner channels Martian Girl from 90's 'Mars Attacks!' for Halloween cosplay

Pics: Kendall Jenner channels Martian Girl from 90's 'Mars Attacks!' for Halloween cosplay
Alec Baldwin returns to normal Twitter behaviour with political jab

Alec Baldwin returns to normal Twitter behaviour with political jab

Simon Cowell ‘cuts back on workload’ by giving away ‘Walk in Line’ project: report

Simon Cowell ‘cuts back on workload’ by giving away ‘Walk in Line’ project: report
Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid mesmerises onlookers with her quirky style during outing in NYC

Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid mesmerises onlookers with her quirky style during outing in NYC
Dwayne Johnson celebrates multiple People’s Choice nominations

Dwayne Johnson celebrates multiple People’s Choice nominations
BTS release the 4th anniversary message for ‘Love Myself’ campaign

BTS release the 4th anniversary message for ‘Love Myself’ campaign
Priyanka Chopra all smiles as she reunites with her hubby Nick Jonas and his family

Priyanka Chopra all smiles as she reunites with her hubby Nick Jonas and his family
Kanye West faces backlash as he invites Marilyn Manson on Sunday Service

Kanye West faces backlash as he invites Marilyn Manson on Sunday Service
Ed Sheeran admits he ‘thought he was gay’ growing up: ‘I definitely have a big feminine side’

Ed Sheeran admits he ‘thought he was gay’ growing up: ‘I definitely have a big feminine side’

Latest

view all