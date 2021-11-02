Akshay Kumar drops exciting dance number from Sooryavanshi: Watch Teaser Here

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are adding a peppy dance number in the Sooryavanshi sound track.

After much-loved track Mere Yaara, Akshay is promising not to disappoint fans the groovy Naa Jaa.

"The rhythm you won’t be able to stop grooving to, #NaJaa song out tomorrow! Come #BackToCinemas with #Sooryavanshi on 5th November," captions Akshay Kumar alongside the teaser on Instagram.

The Sooryavanshi team is reprising Pav Dharia's Na Ja with a quirky new twist. In a twenty two-second teaser, fans can see Akshay dressed in a black tee and black cargo pants with his black sunglasses. Katrina on the other hand, is slipped into a black crop top over black cargo pants.

Take a look:









