Tuesday Nov 02 2021
Akshay Kumar drops exciting dance number from Sooryavanshi: Watch Teaser Here

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are adding a peppy dance number in the Sooryavanshi sound track.

After much-loved track Mere Yaara, Akshay is promising not to disappoint fans the groovy Naa Jaa.

"The rhythm you won’t be able to stop grooving to, #NaJaa song out tomorrow!  Come #BackToCinemas with #Sooryavanshi on 5th November," captions Akshay Kumar alongside the teaser on Instagram.

The Sooryavanshi team is reprising Pav Dharia's Na Ja with a quirky new twist. In a twenty two-second teaser, fans can see Akshay dressed in a black tee and black cargo pants with his black sunglasses. Katrina on the other hand, is slipped into a black crop top over black cargo pants.

