 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's newborn Vamika faces malicious threats after Shami defense

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharmas newborn Vamika faces malicious threats after Shami defense
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's newborn Vamika faces malicious threats after Shami defense

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are receiving distasteful threats from Indian extremists after the country's loss against Pakistan in T20 World Cup match.

As per reports, Kohli's 10-month-old daughter, Vamika, has been subjected to threats around sexual assault after father supported  Muslim team member, Muhammad Shami, against bigoted remarks.

"Kohli and Anushka's 10-month-old daughter is getting rape threats because he decided to stand by his Muslim teammate, call out bigotry, and say discrimination on the basis of religion is wrong. A 10-month-old child. This is the India that we let happen," wrote Indian writer Andre Borges in disdain.

The malicious threats come after Virat Kohli stood strong for Shami, rejecting discrimination over his religion.

"Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing a human being can do," asserted Kohli.

He continued, "Muhammad Shami has won Indian in number of matches...If people can overlook that and his passion for the country, Honestly, I don't want to waste even one minute of my life on them."


More From Showbiz:

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s PDA-filled selfie with wife goes viral

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s PDA-filled selfie with wife goes viral
Akshay Kumar drops exciting dance number from Sooryavanshi: Watch Teaser Here

Akshay Kumar drops exciting dance number from Sooryavanshi: Watch Teaser Here
Saif Ali Khan gives son Taimur shooting lessons in viral pictures: See Photos

Saif Ali Khan gives son Taimur shooting lessons in viral pictures: See Photos
Salman Khan shows 'happy exterior, he is lonely': Antim co-star

Salman Khan shows 'happy exterior, he is lonely': Antim co-star
King Khan turns 56: Twitter celebrates the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan turns 56: Twitter celebrates the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan
Amitabh Bachchan becomes 1st Indian celeb to join NFT frenzy

Amitabh Bachchan becomes 1st Indian celeb to join NFT frenzy
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra deletes his social media accounts

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra deletes his social media accounts
Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops out from acting in streaming shows

Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops out from acting in streaming shows
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan is all hearts for Esra Bilgic

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan is all hearts for Esra Bilgic
Hira Mani over the moon as she receives ‘Star Of The Year’ Award at IPPA

Hira Mani over the moon as she receives ‘Star Of The Year’ Award at IPPA
Alia Bhatt starrer ‘RRR’ first teaser wins hearts

Alia Bhatt starrer ‘RRR’ first teaser wins hearts
Aryan Khan changes Instagram profile photo after reuniting with family

Aryan Khan changes Instagram profile photo after reuniting with family

Latest

view all