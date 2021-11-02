Interesting facts about Rizwan, Babar’s jersey numbers

— PCB/File

With less than two weeks left for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final, an unprecedented wave of cricket fever has gripped all of Pakistan as the performance so far of the Men in Green has ignited the hope that Pakistan can win the series this time.



Due to their high-voltage performance, fans, cricket pundits and everybody else is busy praising Pakistani team players. Some people call them by their names, while some reference their jersey numbers.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the squad shares interesting stories about their jersey numbers.

Number 16

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan revealed that when he first played hardball cricket, he scored 16 runs in his first innings and since then this has become his lucky number.

Rizwan also shared that another reason behind his love for this jersey number is that number 6 not only comes in his date of birth but is also a part of his wife and children's date of birth.

Number 56

Star skipper Babar Azam said that earlier number 56 was not important but now it has become his cricket companion.

The captain said that he tries to score according to this number. And he is also planning to launch a brand based on the same number soon.

Number 39

Batter Fakhar Zaman revealed that he chose number 39 because of its connection with Pakistan Navy. The cricketer said that when he was in the Navy, his room number was 39, therefore, he has a strong connection with this number.