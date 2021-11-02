'More power': Twitter ecstatic as Pakistan sail to semis after Namibia rout

Namibia´s David Wiese (R) looks as Pakistan´s cricketers greet each other after the end of play in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. — AFP

Twitter was overjoyed as Pakistan beat Namibia by 45 runs to win their fourth consecutive match in the T20 World Cup and smoothly sail to the semi-finals.

Pakistan are the first team to make their way into the semis and fans cannot seem to get enough of the team's action, with politicians and masses lauding the Babar Azam-led team.

Here's what Twitter had to say:

'More power team Pakistan'

'Thank you'!

'Congratulations'

'Brilliant performance once again'

'Getting closer' to the cup

Top-notch innings'

'Pakistan cricket at its best'

'Trophy coming home'

Rizwan finished with a slow-to-fast 50-ball 79 not out while Babar notched his 23rd Twenty20 international fifty with a 49-ball 70 to lift Pakistan — who won the toss and batted — to 189-2 in their 20 overs.

Namibia tried their best to match their opponents with David Wiese notching 43 not out and Craig Williams scoring 40 but Pakistani bowlers never allowed them a free hand as they managed 144-5 in 20 overs.

With four wins in as many games, Pakistan became the first side to reach the last four from Group 2. This will be their fifth semi-final in Twenty20 World Cup history — the most by any team.

Williams knocked five boundaries and a six before he holed out to spinner Shadab Khan while Wiese smashed two sixes and three boundaries in his 31-ball knock.

Opener Stephan Baard scored 29.

But Rizwan and Babar were the stars once again like they were in Pakistan's win over arch-rivals India, which gave them a kick-start to the event.

— Additional input from AFP