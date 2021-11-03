Is government-TLP agreement a deal for peace or an instrument of surrender?

In this file photo, supporters of the TLP chant slogans as they protest the arrest of their leader in Lahore, Pakistan April 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Last Sunday — after much noise on establishing the writ of the state and repeated warnings regarding the preservation of national interest — the government announced it had reached yet another agreement with proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The announcement followed more than two weeks of chaos due to TLP's violent demonstrations, mainly in various cities in Punjab, and deadly clashes with the provincial police force.

The clashes left at least seven policemen dead and scores injured on both sides, as per Reuters.

The agreement between the TLP and the government — held up as an important breakthrough between the parties — was announced in a sombre news conference attended by representatives from both the government and the TLP.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, who represented the government's negotiating team, and Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman (formerly of Ruet-i-Hilal committee fame), who represented the TLP, were among those present.

“An agreement for peace and betterment has been reached,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the nation.



Mufti Muneeb described it as "a victory for Islam and Pakistan".

Both declined to shed light on the terms reached.

Since then, the secret deal remains a mystery for the masses, but everyone has something to say about it.

While some PTI ministers have cautiously defended the agreement, the impact and spectacle of yet another round of violent protests have left many surprised why an agreement was made yet again with a proscribed group.



What are critics saying?



Journalist Zarrar Khuhro shared a brief video recording of the brother of a policeman who was alleged killed and dumped by TLP workers, and the ordeal he and his family had to suffer.



"They [TLP activists] didn't leave anything of my brother's. They destroyed everything. This is all the government's fault," he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are to blame for the exploitation of law enforcers during clashes with TLP.



"This is a stain on Islam's name. Islam doesn't preach killing your own brothers," he said.

He sought justice from the government.



Journalist Azaz Syed, too, took to Twitter to call out the government for striking an agreement with the proscribed group.

He said the "real culprits" behind the martyrdom of a police officer he had shared a picture of were "all the government officials" who supported a contract with TLP.

Another Twitter user, Sheharyar Jaffri (@sheharyaralii), shared a graphic video showing beaten and bloodied policemen being forced to chant "Labbaik Ya RasulAllah". The tweet cannot be shared due to its graphic nature.



Other Twitter users criticised the government, with one user saying that "shameless opportunism is the only ideology of manufactured governments".







What are those supporting the agreement saying?

Meanwhile, some PTI leaders and government representatives have either been attempting to save face and defend the government's agreement or have remained silent.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, who was also part of the government's negotiating team, has been sharing updates on the seemingly positive outcomes of the agreement, such as the traffic flow returning to normal in places where protestors or security forces had blocked roads.



He said the government is fully "committed" to implement its agreement with TLP for "the peace, tranquility, stability and prosperity of Pakistan".

He also appreciated the TLP leadership for "honoring their commitment".



Furthermore, the minister of state for parliamentary affairs also termed the current deal a “temporary solution” while speaking on Geo News talk show 'Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Ke Saath'.

The minister said that the government’s negotiation team struck a deal with the proscribed outfit after receiving a nod from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan said that they will welcome the TLP into the national mainstream. The minister was of the view that parliament will decide on the issue of the expulsion of the French ambassador from the country.

“The state struck a deal with its people to restore peace in the country,” he added.

"Did those people, who were opposing the deal, want to see another incident of Lal Masjid in the country?” he asked.

He said that the agreement was not a victory or defeat of any individual, but a victory for Pakistan. The minister said that anti-Pakistan elements did not want peace in the country. He said that they wanted bloodshed and another “Lal Masjid” in the country.

PTI Central Punjab President Senator Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry, meanwhile, told Geo News he would receive the TLP chief [Saad Rizvi] with a bouquet when he comes out of jail.

He claimed talks with the TLP on political issues will start soon and welcomed the agreement between the government and TLP. He also expressed hope that the agreement would be completed soon.

Several social media users, too, are all for the agreement and believe it is a positive development, including some recognised journalists.





