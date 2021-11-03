 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Man killed as racer Salma Khan’s car hit motorcyclist in Islamabad

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Racer Salma Khan. Photo: file
Racer Salma Khan. Photo: file  
  • A fast-moving car, being driven by racer Salma Marwat Khan, hit a motorcycle, killing one man on the spot and injuring another.
  • According to police, the accident took place near F-11 Markaz in Islamabad yesterday.
  • The father of the deceased demands the authorities to bring the culprit to justice.  

ISLAMABAD: A fast-moving car, reportedly being driven by a prominent racer named Salma Marwat Khan, hit a motorcycle, killing one man on the spot and injuring another.

According to police, the accident took place near F-11 Markaz in Islamabad yesterday. The woman racer managed to escape from the scene after the accident, the police added.    

After being informed, the rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body and the injured to the hospital. Hospital sources said that the condition of the injured man was critical. Both, the deceased and the injured are brothers, said the police.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case on the behalf of their father and launched investigations.

Copy of FIR.
Copy of FIR.

In his statement to the police, their father, Zahoor Ahmed said, “My sons Bashir Ahmed and Hamza were heading to F-11 Markaz on their motorcycle when a speedy car, being driven by an unknown woman, hit them from the backside and escaped from the scene. Resultantly, Bashir Ahmed died on the spot while Hamza received critical wounds.”

He demanded the authorities to bring the culprit to justice.  

