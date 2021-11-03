 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer kicked out of courtroom for using foul language

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Zahir Jaffer, in handcuffs, is being removed from an Islamabad court by police officers. Photo: screengrab
Zahir Jaffer, in handcuffs, is being removed from an Islamabad court by police officers. Photo: screengrab
  • Forensic sketch artist Amir Shahzad records statement in Noor Mukadam murder case.
  • Zahir Jaffer, key accused in murder case, again tries to disrupt hearing.
  • Grabbed police officer by the neck when he tried to remove Zahir from courtroom on judge's orders.

ISLAMABAD: Zahir Jaffer, the key accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, was kicked out of the courtroom during a hearing Wednesday after he repeatedly misbehaved and used foul language.

Forensic sketch artist Amir Shahzad, meanwhile, appeared before a district and sessions court in Islamabad and recorded his statement in the case.

During today’s hearing, the forensic artist told the court that he accurately drew the crime scene map of Noor Mukadam's murder. Additional sessions Judge Atta Rabbani heard the case.

Zahir Jaffer, the key accused in the murder case, again tried to disrupt the hearing and started calling out "Hamza, Hamza" loudly in the courtroom. “This is my court and I have to say something,” he shouted, without regard for courtroom decorum.

Related items

Despite a warning, Zahir continued using inappropriate language in the courtroom. Meanwhile, the court directed the police to remove him, but Zahir grabbed a police inspector by the neck when he tried to comply with the court’s order.

It was reported that even four policemen couldn't bring Zahir under control. It took more than four cops to transfer him out of the courtroom.

Except Zahir's counsel, all others completed the cross-examination of the forensic artist.

Court indicts Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukadam's murder case

Earlier, on October 14, the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, Zahir Jaffer, had formally been charged for the crime by an Islamabad court.

Besides Jaffer, two of the family's employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad — were also indicted, along with the Chief Executive Officer of Therapy Works, Tahir Zahoor.

Additional sessions judge Atta Rabbani had indicted a total of twelve individuals in the case, of which six were brought to the court from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. The remaining six were previously granted bail. All those indicted pleaded not guilty to the charges.

More From Pakistan:

Briefing on EVMs expected next week after govt allies raise concerns of cost, security

Briefing on EVMs expected next week after govt allies raise concerns of cost, security
23 die as coach plunges into ravine in Azad Kashmir

23 die as coach plunges into ravine in Azad Kashmir
Man killed as racer Salma Khan’s car hit motorcyclist in Islamabad

Man killed as racer Salma Khan’s car hit motorcyclist in Islamabad
Is government-TLP agreement a deal for peace or an instrument of surrender?

Is government-TLP agreement a deal for peace or an instrument of surrender?
Pakistan’s economy: The road to prosperity

Pakistan’s economy: The road to prosperity
More provinces or more local governments?

More provinces or more local governments?
PPP, PML-N reject new amendment in NAB ordinance

PPP, PML-N reject new amendment in NAB ordinance
PM Imran Khan to announce ‘historic relief package’ today: Fawad Chaudhry

PM Imran Khan to announce ‘historic relief package’ today: Fawad Chaudhry
Will welcome TLP into national mainstream: PTI's Ali Muhammad

Will welcome TLP into national mainstream: PTI's Ali Muhammad

Pakistan has paid $100m penalty to ADB in last 15 years for failure to execute projects

Pakistan has paid $100m penalty to ADB in last 15 years for failure to execute projects
SC orders provision of breast cancer diagnostic tests, treatment facilities at public hospitals

SC orders provision of breast cancer diagnostic tests, treatment facilities at public hospitals

Alliance with extremist group means international isolation: information minister

Alliance with extremist group means international isolation: information minister

Latest

view all