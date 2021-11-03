 
sports
'Fixed': Pakistani Twitterati suspect foul play as India pounds Afghanistan

A match-fixing illustration. Photo: Twitter
As Afghanistan's bowling continues to falter against India, Pakistani Twitter users think the Afghanis are throwing the game away deliberately. 

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Rishab Pant and Hardik Pandya all rained sixes and fours as India made the highest total in the T20 tournament on Wednesday, scoring over 210 runs. 

However, Pakistani Twitter users suspected foul play, accusing Afghanistan's cricketers of intentionally seeking to lose the match. 

A user named Abdullah tweeted a video clip of a misfield by an Afghanistan fielder, accusing him of letting the ball go to the fence for a boundary on purpose. 

Wajahat Kazmi thought Afghanistan cricketers were looking to lose to cling on to their IPL contracts. 

Muhammad Haseeb pointed out how Afghanistan bowlers were way off their line and length compared to their previous matches. 

Hassan Rao shared a meme to drive his point. 

Pakistani Twitter has taken a liking to Squid Game, and its memes as well, and their use for the India vs Afghanistan contest were no exception.

Jibran Ilyas wanted ICC to investigate Afghanistan cricketers' performances. 

Shanza thought the only way India can score points in this World Cup is by fixing the match. 

India have handed Afghanistan a tough 210-run target to win their T20 clash. The Men in Blue needed to score over 200 runs in their Afghanistan match to increase their Net Run Rate in the tournament in the hope they qualify for the semis.


