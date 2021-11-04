 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Rahul Gandhi sent Shah Rukh Khan uplifting letter amid Aryan's arrest: Here's what it said

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Rahul Gandhi sent Shah Rukh Khan uplifting letter amid Aryans arrest: Heres what it said
Rahul Gandhi sent Shah Rukh Khan uplifting letter amid Aryan's arrest: Here's what it said

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received support from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while the actor's son was behind bars.

As per NDTV, the 56-year-old was backed by Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) amid Aryan Khan's incarceration over drugs-related charges.

In fact, Gandhi also sent an uplifting letter to SRK on October 14, six days after the star kid's arrest.

"The country is with you", wrote the Congress leader to ensure support for SRK, as per reports.

Aryan Khan was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

More From Showbiz:

Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday all set to star in Karan Johar's 'LIGER'

Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday all set to star in Karan Johar's 'LIGER'
Faysal Quraishi undergoes deadly car accident in Dubai

Faysal Quraishi undergoes deadly car accident in Dubai
Photo: Saif Ali Khan playing with little Jeh is the best thing you'll see on internet today!

Photo: Saif Ali Khan playing with little Jeh is the best thing you'll see on internet today!
Here's how Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina Kaif in 'true filmy style'

Here's how Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina Kaif in 'true filmy style'
Priyanka Chopra goes desi for Diwali celebrations: 'Surrounded by love'

Priyanka Chopra goes desi for Diwali celebrations: 'Surrounded by love'
Sarah Khan shares first-ever picture of daughter Alyana: See Photo

Sarah Khan shares first-ever picture of daughter Alyana: See Photo
Ibrahim Ali Khan turns film director, assisting Karan Johar

Ibrahim Ali Khan turns film director, assisting Karan Johar
Kajol tells why she did not wish Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Kajol tells why she did not wish Shah Rukh Khan on birthday
Watch: Hamza Ali Abbasi puts up live concert for munchkin Mustafa

Watch: Hamza Ali Abbasi puts up live concert for munchkin Mustafa
Fahad Mirza shares 'sad' confessions of a plastic surgeon: 'People want to be fair'

Fahad Mirza shares 'sad' confessions of a plastic surgeon: 'People want to be fair'
Mehwish Hayat is tired of playing 'wronged wife, crying bahu' on television

Mehwish Hayat is tired of playing 'wronged wife, crying bahu' on television
Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Latest

view all