Rahul Gandhi sent Shah Rukh Khan uplifting letter amid Aryan's arrest: Here's what it said

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received support from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while the actor's son was behind bars.

As per NDTV, the 56-year-old was backed by Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) amid Aryan Khan's incarceration over drugs-related charges.

In fact, Gandhi also sent an uplifting letter to SRK on October 14, six days after the star kid's arrest.

"The country is with you", wrote the Congress leader to ensure support for SRK, as per reports.

Aryan Khan was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.