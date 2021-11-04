 
pakistan
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
Web Desk

HEC extends application deadline for international scholarships

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

The logo of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). — Twitter/hecpkofficial
The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has extended the deadline for masters and PhD students to apply for Commonwealth Scholarships.

"To facilitate applicants, HEC has extended the application submission deadline for all applicants till November 7, 2021," the education body said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Earlier, the HEC had set November 1 as the last date to apply.

The scholarship

"Funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Commonwealth Scholarships enable talented and motivated individuals to gain the knowledge and skills required for sustainable development, and are aimed at those who could not otherwise afford to study in the UK," the HEC had said in an earlier tweet.

Programme offered

Commonwealth Scholarships are for candidates from low-and-middle income Commonwealth countries, for full time study (Masters & PhD) in the United Kingdom. These scholarships are offered under the following six themes:

  • Strengthening health systems and capacity
  • Promoting global prosperity
  • Strengthening global peace, security and governance
  • Strengthening resilience and response to crises
  • Access, inclusion and opportunity

For more details about the scholarship, click here.

