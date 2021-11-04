 
sports
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
AFP

T20 World Cup: Australia crush Bangladesh by eight wickets

By
AFP

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Australia´s David Warner plays a shot during the ICC menâ€™s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 4, 2021. — AFP
Australia´s David Warner plays a shot during the ICC menâ€™s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 4, 2021. — AFP

DUBAI: Spinner Adam Zampa returned figures of 5-19 and skipper Aaron Finch hit 40 as Australia hammered Bangladesh by eight wickets in the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Zampa´s maiden five-wicket haul helped skittle out Bangladesh for 73 after Australia elected to field first in the Super 12 contest in Dubai.

Finch and David Warner (18) put on 58 for the opening wicket as Australia romped home in 6.2 overs to move ahead of South Africa on net run-rate and boost the team's semi-final hopes.

More to follow

More From Sports:

India vs Afghanistan: Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis slam match fixing theories

India vs Afghanistan: Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis slam match fixing theories
India vs Afghanistan 'match fixing': Rashid Latif, David Gower clarify toss controversy

India vs Afghanistan 'match fixing': Rashid Latif, David Gower clarify toss controversy
T20 World Cup: I am backing both India and Afghanistan, Shoaib Akhtar says

T20 World Cup: I am backing both India and Afghanistan, Shoaib Akhtar says

Watch: Did Kohli instruct Nabi to bowl first in T20 World Cup clash?

Watch: Did Kohli instruct Nabi to bowl first in T20 World Cup clash?
Rizwan urges fans to keep Pakistan team in their prayers

Rizwan urges fans to keep Pakistan team in their prayers
T20 World Cup: We are not a bad team, Rohit Sharma says after first victory

T20 World Cup: We are not a bad team, Rohit Sharma says after first victory
Can Virat Kohli-led India still make it to the semi-final? Fawad Chaudhry has a solution

Can Virat Kohli-led India still make it to the semi-final? Fawad Chaudhry has a solution
Who is heartthrob of millions Shaheen Afridi following on Facebook?

Who is heartthrob of millions Shaheen Afridi following on Facebook?
Pak vs Ban: Saqlain Mushtaq likely to continue as interim head coach till Bangladesh tour

Pak vs Ban: Saqlain Mushtaq likely to continue as interim head coach till Bangladesh tour
Babar Azam and Rizwan have created a unique opening for themselves, says Matthew Hayden

Babar Azam and Rizwan have created a unique opening for themselves, says Matthew Hayden
Shahid Afridi says his daughters have no social media account

Shahid Afridi says his daughters have no social media account
India vs Afghanistan: Pakistani Twitterati unleash match fixing memes after Afg rout

India vs Afghanistan: Pakistani Twitterati unleash match fixing memes after Afg rout

Latest

view all