Musical chairs: After TLP crisis, Punjab transfers 30 police officers in major reshuffle

A file photo of law enforcers from the Punjab Police.
  • Punjab government transfers 30 police officers after TLP protests.
  • Fayyaz Ahmed is the new Lahore CCPO.
  • After martyrdom of and injuries to policemen during TLP long march, senior officers of Lahore, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura police were under criticism.

LAHORE: In a major clean sweep of Lahore police commanders, 30 police officers have been transferred by the Punjab government after the violent protests of proscribed group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

It had earlier been reported that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar interviewed three officers for the slot of CCPO on Wednesday after rumours of a major reshuffle in the Punjab police because of poor management of the TLP protesters.

After the martyrdom of three policemen and injuries to at least 70 other during the TLP long march, senior officers of the Lahore, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura police were under criticism, The News reported.

The Punjab CM and law minister held several meetings with the inspector-general of police and finalised the names of officers for immediate removal.

The Punjab government issued a notification detailing the new transfers and postings Thursday.

As per the notification, Lahore CCPO Mahmood Dogar, Lahore DIG Operations Suhail Chaudhry, who was posted two months back, SSP Operations Ismail Kharak, DIG Investigations Shariq Jamal and SSP Investigations Mansoor Aman have been transferred.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has been transferred and posted as additional inspector-general of police logistics and procurement vice Shahid Hanif, who was already transferred and posted as additional IG of police PHP, while Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, additional IG of police investigation branch Punjab, has been posted as the Lahore CCPO and DIG (crimes) investigation branch Munir Ahmad Sheikh has been given additional charge of the office of additional IG investigation Punjab till further orders.

The detailed notification can be read below.


