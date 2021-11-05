 
Watch: Ali Azmat, Ahmed Ali Butt bury the hatchet in Dubai with hilarious fight

Actor Ahmed Ali Butt and singer Ali Azmat are burying letting bygones by bygones with a hilarious fight.

The duo, who is currently busy rehearing for PISA Awards in Dubai, was spotted engaging into an amusing fist fight backstage before hugging each other.

The clip was exclusively shared by blogger Maliha Rehman on her Instagram handle.

"Some punches, some kicks, two very angry men! The ‘Butts’ fight it out in Dubai! #AhmedAliButt and #AliAzmat and the fight that we’d all been predicting," Rehman added a wink face emoticon.

Butt and Azmat's face-off comes after the Sayonee hit maker spoke disrespectfully of Butt's grandmother and late singer Madam Noor Jehan.


