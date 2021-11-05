 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Aryan Khan arrives at NCB for weekly attendance following bail

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Aryan Khan arrives at NCB for weekly attendance following bail

Aryan Khan arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday, November 5, between 11 AM to 2 PM for his weekly attendance following his bail on October 30, reported The Times of India.

Aryan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, was arrested last month for alleged possession and use of drugs. He remained in judicial custody for more than 20 days before being granted conditional bail on October 30.

Among the conditions of his bail is a weekly appearance before the NCB, according to which the star kid made an appearance at the organisation’s office on Friday.

The 23-year-old was seen dressed in a white t-shirt paired with a yellow jacket and a black mask covering his face as he made his way through the throng of reporters present outside.

According to reports, the High Court has placed 14 conditions for Aryan’s bail; he cannot leave Mumbai without informing the police, and he can not communicate with others accused in the case including friend Arbaaz Merchant, etc. 

More From Showbiz:

Faisal Kapadia of Strings attends Sonu Nigam's Diwali party in Dubai

Faisal Kapadia of Strings attends Sonu Nigam's Diwali party in Dubai
Nick Jonas drops perky Diwali video with Priyanka Chopra: Watch Here

Nick Jonas drops perky Diwali video with Priyanka Chopra: Watch Here
Katrina Kaif planning to take month-long break for wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif planning to take month-long break for wedding with Vicky Kaushal
Watch: Ali Azmat, Ahmed Ali Butt bury the hatchet in Dubai with hilarious fight

Watch: Ali Azmat, Ahmed Ali Butt bury the hatchet in Dubai with hilarious fight
Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan invite fans to watch 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' last episode

Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan invite fans to watch 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' last episode
Anushka Sharma tells world what an ‘amazing man’ Virat Kohli is

Anushka Sharma tells world what an ‘amazing man’ Virat Kohli is
Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ released in cinemas

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ released in cinemas
Katrina Kaif brutally trolled for apparent 'face-lift': See reactions here

Katrina Kaif brutally trolled for apparent 'face-lift': See reactions here
Wedding bells: Zara Tareen set to marry 'Star Trek' star Farhan Tahir

Wedding bells: Zara Tareen set to marry 'Star Trek' star Farhan Tahir
Abeer Rizvi quits modelling to 'choose happiness'

Abeer Rizvi quits modelling to 'choose happiness'
Katrina Kaif is a sight for sore eyes as she posts picture with mother Suzanne Turquotte

Katrina Kaif is a sight for sore eyes as she posts picture with mother Suzanne Turquotte

Priyanka Chopra gives off 'badass desi boss ladies' vibe in latest Instagram post

Priyanka Chopra gives off 'badass desi boss ladies' vibe in latest Instagram post

Latest

view all