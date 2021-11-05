Aryan Khan arrives at NCB for weekly attendance following bail

Aryan Khan arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday, November 5, between 11 AM to 2 PM for his weekly attendance following his bail on October 30, reported The Times of India.

Aryan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, was arrested last month for alleged possession and use of drugs. He remained in judicial custody for more than 20 days before being granted conditional bail on October 30.

Among the conditions of his bail is a weekly appearance before the NCB, according to which the star kid made an appearance at the organisation’s office on Friday.

The 23-year-old was seen dressed in a white t-shirt paired with a yellow jacket and a black mask covering his face as he made his way through the throng of reporters present outside.

According to reports, the High Court has placed 14 conditions for Aryan’s bail; he cannot leave Mumbai without informing the police, and he can not communicate with others accused in the case including friend Arbaaz Merchant, etc.