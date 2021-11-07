Aryan Khan was framed in pre-planned drug raid, witness reveals

Aryan Khan’s drug case witness claimed that the 23-year-old was framed, adding that the Narcotics Control Bureau cruise raid was ‘pre-planned’, reported Times of India.

The infamous drug case which has already gone through many twists and turns is now probing new questions with the latest revelation.

A witness named Vijay Pagare recorded his statement with Mumbai Police’s special investigation team (SIT) on November 4 during which he termed the raid as a plan by certain individuals to make money.

The witness stated, “I have reasons to believe that the raid was pre-planned and Aryan Khan was framed in the drug case.”

“The entire strategy was finalised on September 27, while the cruise ship was raided on October 2,” quoted the outlet.

The witness also highlighted the alleged involvement of BJP worker Manish Bhanushali in the case.