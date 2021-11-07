 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 07 2021
Web Desk

New 14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Balochistan Assembly. Photo: File
  • A new 14-member Balochistan cabinet will take oath at the Governor House in Quetta today.
  • PTI’s Naseebullah Marri, BNP-Awami’s Asad Baloch, Abdul Khaliq of Hazara Democratic Party and others will be the part of the cabinet.
  • BAP’s Rasheed Baloch, PTI’s Naimatullah Zahri, Jamhoori Wattan Party’s Kehram Bugti and others will be sworn in as advisors to the CM.

QUETTA: A new 14-member Balochistan cabinet took oath at a ceremony at the Governor House in Quetta on Sunday.

Balochistan governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha administered the oath to the new cabinet members. According to an official handout, a notification of the appointment of five advisors would also be issued on the occasion.

Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani, Sardar Abdul Rehman Kethran, Nawabzada Tariq Magsi have now become part of the new cabinet.

Noor Nuhammad Damar, Akbar Askani, Sikandar Imrani, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Zamrak Achakzai and Muhammad Khan Lehri were also sworn in to the new cabinet.

Furthermore, Ahsan Shah, Mir Naseebullah Marri, Mubeen Khan Khilji and Mir Asadullah Baloch also took oath of office as provincial ministers.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo takes oath as Balochistan CM

On October 29, BAP leader Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took oath as the new Balochistan chief minister after he was elected to the office unopposed.

Governor Balochistan Zahoor Ahmed Agha administered the oath to the newly-elected chief minister at the Governor House, Quetta, after he received 39 votes in the Balochistan Assembly.

After Jam Kamal Khan Alyani had resigned as the chief minister following political turmoil in the province, the BAP leadership had nominated Bizenjo for the top slot.


