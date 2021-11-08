‘Learning from the best’: PCB thanks Cricket Scotland for praising Pakistan team

Pakistani and Scotland cricketers are busy in discussion.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) responded Sunday to Cricket Scotland's warm gesture of appreciating the Men in Green for sharing the tricks of the trade with the minnows.



Scotland’s World Cup journey came to an end after Pakistan defeated the team by 72 runs on the back of magnificent half-centuries from Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik.

Following the match's conclusion, Cricket Scotland shared photos on social media showing players from both teams engaged in discussions. Cricket Scotland uploaded the photo of the two teams with the caption: “Learning from the best in the game.”

The PCB also prayed for the success of the team in the future. “Wish you all the best for the future,” PCB tweeted.

Talking about the T20 World Cup, Scotland Head Coach Shane Burger said, “It has been a wonderful experience and an experience I think the players will only get better from.”

He maintained that this experience will be invaluable for not only players but also the staff and as an organization, they need to reflect on how to improve performances in future events.

In a wonderful show of sportsmanship, the Scotland squad visited the Pakistan team’s dressing room to celebrate fast bowler Haris Rauf's birthday after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup match between the two sides.

Haris Rauf cut the cake amid applause from the players and staff members of the two teams, and served it to the players of Scotland as well as Pakistan.

Rauf turned 28 on November 7.

The official Twitter handle of Cricket Scotland also posted a video of players from both sides enjoying the birthday celebrations after the match. "We even had cake with PCB," quipped Cricket Scotland.