 
pakistan
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Learning from the best’: PCB thanks Cricket Scotland for praising Pakistan team

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Pakistani and Scotland cricketers are busy in discussion.
Pakistani and Scotland cricketers are busy in discussion.          

  • PCB thanks Cricket Scotland for praising Pakistan team.    
  • Scotland’s T20 World Cup journey came to an end after Pakistan defeated the team by 72 runs. 
  • Scotland’s squad also visited Pakistan team’s dressing room to celebrate the birthday of Haris Rauf after the match.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) responded Sunday to Cricket Scotland's warm gesture of appreciating the Men in Green for sharing the tricks of the trade with the minnows. 

Scotland’s World Cup journey came to an end after Pakistan defeated the team by 72 runs on the back of magnificent half-centuries from Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik. 

Following the match's conclusion, Cricket Scotland shared photos on social media showing players from both teams engaged in discussions. Cricket Scotland uploaded the photo of the two teams with the caption: “Learning from the best in the game.”

The PCB also prayed for the success of the team in the future. “Wish you all the best for the future,” PCB tweeted.

‘Learning from the best’: PCB thanks Cricket Scotland for praising Pakistan team

Talking about the T20 World Cup, Scotland Head Coach Shane Burger said, “It has been a wonderful experience and an experience I think the players will only get better from.”

He maintained that this experience will be invaluable for not only players but also the staff and as an organization, they need to reflect on how to improve performances in future events. 

Scotland’s team attend Haris Rauf’s birthday in Sharjah

‘Learning from the best’: PCB thanks Cricket Scotland for praising Pakistan team

In a wonderful show of sportsmanship, the Scotland squad visited the Pakistan team’s dressing room to celebrate fast bowler Haris Rauf's birthday after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup match between the two sides.

Haris Rauf cut the cake amid applause from the players and staff members of the two teams, and served it to the players of Scotland as well as Pakistan. 

Rauf turned 28 on November 7. 

The official Twitter handle of Cricket Scotland also posted a video of players from both sides enjoying the birthday celebrations after the match. "We even had cake with PCB," quipped Cricket Scotland. 

More From Pakistan:

Nasla Tower case brings land allotment issue on Sharae Faisal on the radar

Nasla Tower case brings land allotment issue on Sharae Faisal on the radar
59% traders say country not moving in right direction: Gallup Pakistan

59% traders say country not moving in right direction: Gallup Pakistan
Top military officials to brief lawmakers on national security today

Top military officials to brief lawmakers on national security today

Sindh public hospitals discriminating against people with HIV and AIDS

Sindh public hospitals discriminating against people with HIV and AIDS
Famous drummer Pappu Sain passes away in Lahore

Famous drummer Pappu Sain passes away in Lahore
CJP Gulzar Ahmed to attend Diwali celebrations at Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

CJP Gulzar Ahmed to attend Diwali celebrations at Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
TLP no longer proscribed outfit after govt removes name from first schedule of anti-terrorism act

TLP no longer proscribed outfit after govt removes name from first schedule of anti-terrorism act
Advertisers feature women in ads despite abundance of good looking men in Pakistan: Ashrafi

Advertisers feature women in ads despite abundance of good looking men in Pakistan: Ashrafi
PML-N demands judiciary take suo motu notice on Daska by-election after ECP report

PML-N demands judiciary take suo motu notice on Daska by-election after ECP report
Following ECP's inquiry report on Daska by-polls, Imran Niazi should resign: Shahbaz

Following ECP's inquiry report on Daska by-polls, Imran Niazi should resign: Shahbaz
New 14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath

New 14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan fared 'relatively better' amid global commodity price hike

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan fared 'relatively better' amid global commodity price hike

Latest

view all