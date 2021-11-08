 
sports
Faizan Lakhani

Hassan Ali becomes Pakistan's leading T20 wicket-taker in 2021

Pakistan right-arm pacer Hassan Ali  — AFP/File
  • Hassan Ali has taken 46 wickets so far.
  • Overall, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan tops the list with 65 T20 wickets this year.
  • Mustafizur Rehman took 57 T20 wickets while Tabraiz Shamsi took 49 T20 wickets this year. 

Pakistani right-arm pacer Hassan Ali has become Pakistan's leading T20 wicket-taker this year by bagging 46 wickets so far. 

Meanwhile, Pakistani right-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz has taken 45 T20 wickets so far this year.

Overall, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan tops the list with 65 T20 wickets followed by Bangladesh's left-arm fast-medium bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who has taken 57 T20 wickets and South African cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi, who is known for his left-arm unorthodox spin bowling, has taken 49 T20 wickets this year.

With five consecutive wins against India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland, Pakistan has qualified for the semi-final and will take on Australia on November 11 in what is expected to be an interesting contest between the two sides. 

