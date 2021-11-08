Nawaz Sharif's Lahore property to be auctioned on November 19: assistant commissioner

Nawaz Sharif, former prime minister and the supremo of PML-N, gestures during a news conference in Islamabad on May 10, 2018. — Reuters/File

135 Upper Mall Lahore property to be auctioned.

Auction to take place at 10am.

It will be held at the Assistant Commissioner's Office in Lahore Cantt.

Assistant commissioner Lahore Cantt on Monday ordered the auction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's property in Lahore in line with an April decision of an accountability court.

The accountability court had on April 23 accepted a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi for the auction of assets owned by Nawaz.

NAB's decision to auction the PML-N supreme leader's assets came after he was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference.

"The auction of property known as 135 Upper Mall Lahore, situated in Mouza Mian Mir, Tehsil Cantt. Lahore is scheduled to be held on Friday, 19.11.2021 at 10:00AM at the compound of Assistant Commissioner's Office Cantt," the AC said in a notification.

In May, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected three petitions submitted for hearing against the auctioning of properties Nawaz.

Confiscation of other property

An accountability court last month had ordered the confiscation of the property owned by former Nawaz in the Toshakhana vehicles’ reference — which also includes former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari.

The property included 1,650-kanal agricultural land in Lahore, a Mercedes, a Land Cruiser, two tractors, local and foreign bank accounts, a bungalow in Murree, and 102-kanal land in Sheikhupura.

The NAB reference filed against Zardari and Nawaz accuses them of obtaining cars from Toshakhana (the gift depository) by paying 15% of the price of the cars.