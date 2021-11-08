Sugar crisis: Govt decides to put up entire sugar stock for sale

— Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government is taking all possible steps to reduce the burden on the poor and has introduced several schemes, including the Ehsas Ration programme, Kamyab Pakistan programme, Kissan Card, and other programmes to provide relief to the masses.

During a meeting chaired by Imran Khan on price control, it was decided to put up the entire sugar stock for sale in the market and start sugarcane crushing across the country from November 15, during which strict enforcement of crushing laws would be ensured.



The premier was informed that, at present, there is an ample supply of sugar in the country. The meeting also decided to initiate strict legal action against hoarding and profiteering.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed relevant authorities to implement the Sugar Factories (Control) Amendment Act 2021, Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Act 2020, and the Punjab Registration of Godowns Act 2014 against sugar mafia and hoarders.



The premier categorically stated that "profiteering and hoarding will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

Alluding to the increase of commodities in the international market and Pakistan's dependence on imported products, he said the government is taking every possible step to reduce the burden on the poor segments of the society.

He pointed out that Ehsaas Ration, Kamyab Pakistan, Kissan Card, Sehat Card and other schemes of the Ehsaas programme have been launched to provide relief to the poor.

Imran Khan said the government is cognizant of the impact of inflation and is focussing to serve the people, adding that since people should be apprised about the real facts, and an effective awareness is launched.

The ministers and advisers present during the meeting were briefed about the stock and prices of sugar. It was informed that an adequate quantity of the commodity is available in the market.

However, the closure decision of Sindh's sugar mills increased the prices of sugar.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Hammad Azhar, Fawad Chaudhry, Khusro Bakhtiar, Fakhar Imam, Farogh Naseem and Adviser to PM on Finance Shaukat Tarin.