Banned TTP declare one-month ceasefire starting Nov 9 after talks with govt

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has declared a one-month ceasefire, starting from November 9, Geo News reported Monday.

The spokesperson for the banned group said the ceasefire could be extended with the consent of the parties involved — the TTP and the government — while both parties should abide by the rules of the ceasefire.

The banned TTP said that the group has agreed to set up negotiating committees, which will try to move forward with the next course of action as well as the negotiation process on the demands of the parties.

According to the banned TTP, the Afghanistan Taliban are playing the role of a mediator in the negotiation process.

Fawad announces ceasefire between govt, TTP

The announcement comes hours after Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said the government and the banned TTP agreed to a complete ceasefire under the peace talks.

The minister made the statement while informing the media about the recent developments in the talks between the government and the banned TTP.

He said that the negotiations with the TTP, mentioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview on October 1, 2021, have started and both sides have agreed to an absolute ceasefire under a deal.

Fawad said that the Taliban-led interim government in Afghanistan has played the role of the mediator in the peace talks.

“The government-TTP talks will be in accordance with the laws and Constitution of Pakistan,” said Fawad, adding that none of the governments in Pakistan can hold talks against the law.

The ceasefire would be extended keeping in view the progress of the talks, he said, adding that the state's sovereignty and national security will be kept in view while the individuals of the relevant areas — where the TTP operated — will be taken into confidence during the peace talks.

“The affected individuals of these areas cannot be disregarded,” said Fawad.

“It is gratifying that these areas of Pakistan are moving towards absolute peace after a long time.”

Govt has asked banned TTP to lay down arms, surrender: sources

The PTI-led government had earlier asked the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to lay down their arms and surrender, sources within the Afghan Taliban informed Geo News on Friday, November 6.

According to the sources, Afghan Taliban commander Sirajuddin Haqqani played a key role in ceasefire talks and was working to make negotiations between the PTI-led government and the banned outfit a success.

Per the sources, the chief of the banned TTP, Mufti Noor Wali, lead the talks from the group's side.