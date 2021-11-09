T20 World Cup: Taking decisions freely now, says captain Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — AFP/File

Babar Azam says no team can be taken lightly in T20, Australia match will be a good one.

"I was able to take decisions freely when I got the desired team as it gave me the confidence," he says.

Babar Azam says he is glad a new player was awarded Player of the Match award in each game.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is confident that the Men in Green will maintain the momentum and perform well against Australia in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.



Addressing a virtual press conference, Azam said that minor flaws have been pointed out in all the matches which sometimes relate to batting, sometimes bowling.

He said sometimes, fielding lapses have also come under the limelight.

"It is good that we are trying to fix these issues," he maintained.

Shedding light on the additional stress of a bio-secure bubble, the star player said that life in a bio-secure bubble is difficult because of COVID-19.

"Sometimes this environment builds pressure on the players and in such circumstances, management and players support each other to ease this pressure," he said, adding that group activities are organised and if any player is seen pressurised then everybody supports him.



Azam said that when the team was being finalised, the focus was to form a quality side.

"Some of the players in the World Cup team were also a part of the Champions Trophy squad, this group is good and has been constantly playing," he said, adding that these players understand each other very well.

"I am glad that in all matches, a new player was awarded the Man of the Match trophy," he said.

Referring to his captaincy, he said that it has been two years since he was assigned the role to lead the team, adding that he is slowly gaining experience.

"I was able to take decisions freely when I got the desired team as it gave me confidence," he added.

Addressing the ongoing debate regarding Hassan Ali and Fakhar Zaman's dismal performances during the series, Azam said the former is Pakistan's main bowler.

"He is a player who will give good performances in big matches," he asserted.

Meanwhile, referring to Zaman, he said that 11 out of 11 players do not perform well in every match. Only two to three batsmen and one or two bowlers come into the limelight in each match.

"Zaman is playing his game and his day will come and when he will perform, he will change the game," he added.

The skipper said that a low score in power play is sometimes due to pitch conditions and sometimes, it is the team's strategy.

He said no team in the tournament can be taken lightly, adding that the match against Australia will be a good one.