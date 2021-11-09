Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, others wish Karan Johar as he receives Padma Shri award

Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and others showered wishes on Karan Johar as he received Padma Shri honour from the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on November 8.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker took to Instagram to express sheer happiness on the occasion.

Taking the opportunity, his friends from media fraternity took over comment section of the posts to congratulate him.

The Mr. India star commented, “Dad must be so proud of you up there in heaven Karan.”

“Lots of love and hugs always,” Kapoor added.

The Padmaavat actor also wished the Koffee With Karan host as he wrote, “bravo karan’ meanwhile Shroff also commented, “Congratulations sir so well deserved!”

Other stars including Madhuri Dixit, Shanaya Kapoor, and Dia Mirza also extended warm wishes to the director.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil hit-maker penned down a heart-felt note along with his video receiving the prestigious award.

“Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me,” Johar expressed.

“I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

The 49-year-old director also dropped a series of his pictures, flaunting the medal, as he poses in an all-black Manish Malhotra outfit.



He captioned the post, “A truly memorable moment in my life. I knew I would have made my father so proud and was so happy to have my mom there by my side.”



