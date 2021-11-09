 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Pindi commissioner fails to show up at hearing in defamation case filed by Bukhari

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

PTI leader Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari attends PTI Core Committee Meeting at Bani Gala in Islamabad. — Facebook/sayedzulfikarbukhari/File
PTI leader Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari attends PTI Core Committee Meeting at Bani Gala in Islamabad. — Facebook/sayedzulfikarbukhari/File

  • Pindi commissioner was summoned by local court.
  • Commissioner fails to show up at hearing on Monday.
  • Zulfi Bukhari had filed a Rs1 billion defamation case against him.
  • He had named Bukhari in the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project scam.

Rawalpindi Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Monday failed to show up at the hearing of a defamation case filed against him by PTI leader Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari.

The PTI leader had filed a Rs1 billion defamation lawsuit against the commissioner for naming him in the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project scam.

A local Pindi court had summoned the commissioner in the case, but he did not show up.

Following the scam coming to light in May, the Punjab government removed six mid-career officers over their alleged involvement in the scam.

The Punjab government ordered an inquiry into the scam. It was alleged that changes had been made to the plan of the project to benefit Bukhari and Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

As the matter got heated, Bukhari resigned from his post as the special assistant to the prime minister for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development on May 17.

More than Rs130 billion were made in property deals as part of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project since its conception in 2017, an initial inquiry into the scam found.

More From Pakistan:

BIEK announces HSC Part II science pre-engineering group result

BIEK announces HSC Part II science pre-engineering group result
'No sustainable development without cyber security': DG FIA

'No sustainable development without cyber security': DG FIA
World is morally obliged to avert Afghan food crisis: PM Imran Khan

World is morally obliged to avert Afghan food crisis: PM Imran Khan
Indian govt's mindset is greatest hurdle towards peace in region: PM Imran Khan

Indian govt's mindset is greatest hurdle towards peace in region: PM Imran Khan
'Good news' for Pakistani travellers as Britain approves Chinese vaccines

'Good news' for Pakistani travellers as Britain approves Chinese vaccines
Afghan authorities requested Pakistan to initiate talks with TTP: Fawad Chaudhry

Afghan authorities requested Pakistan to initiate talks with TTP: Fawad Chaudhry
Ehsaas Rashan: Low-income families can apply online for ration discount, says Dr Sania

Ehsaas Rashan: Low-income families can apply online for ration discount, says Dr Sania
Kidnapping charge added to Nazim Jokhio's murder case: police

Kidnapping charge added to Nazim Jokhio's murder case: police
Noor Mukadam murder case: CCTV camera footage transcript submitted in court

Noor Mukadam murder case: CCTV camera footage transcript submitted in court
Why do food prices keep going up?

Why do food prices keep going up?
Pakistan observes 144th birth anniversary of national poet Allama Iqbal

Pakistan observes 144th birth anniversary of national poet Allama Iqbal
10-year-old raped, murdered and then dumped at Islamabad metro bus station washroom

10-year-old raped, murdered and then dumped at Islamabad metro bus station washroom

Latest

view all