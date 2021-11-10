 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Zayn Malik is a fan of this Shah Rukh Khan movie: 'Bollywood is so impeccable'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Zayn Malik is a fan of this Shah Rukh Khan movie: Bollywood is so impeccable
Zayn Malik is a fan of this Shah Rukh Khan movie: 'Bollywood is so impeccable'

British singer Zayn Malik is a big Bollywood fan and stans Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster movie Devdas

Speaking in an interview with Elle India, Zayn revealed that he always mistook SRK as arrogant until he met the actor at Asian Awards in London, 2015.

"I personally wasn't a huge fan until I met him. I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him."

He added, “Bollywood is so impeccable. If you ever get a chance to watch a good Bollywood movie, watch Devdas! Have you seen Devdas? It’s got Shah Rukh Khan in it. You know who Shah Rukh Khan is?”

More From Showbiz:

Nora Fatehi, after ‘Dilbar’, back again as Dilruba for item number ‘Kusu Kusu’

Nora Fatehi, after ‘Dilbar’, back again as Dilruba for item number ‘Kusu Kusu’
Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ to feature ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ crossover?

Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ to feature ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ crossover?
Sidharth Malhotra clears air about his wedding plans: Here's what he said

Sidharth Malhotra clears air about his wedding plans: Here's what he said
Rajkummar Rao set to marry Patralekha in Jaipur

Rajkummar Rao set to marry Patralekha in Jaipur
Kirron Kher to return as judge as ‘India's Got Talent’ after cancer diagnosis

Kirron Kher to return as judge as ‘India's Got Talent’ after cancer diagnosis
Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, others wish Karan Johar as he receives Padma Shri award

Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, others wish Karan Johar as he receives Padma Shri award
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra make first hand-in-hand public appearance after porn case

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra make first hand-in-hand public appearance after porn case
Bollywood star Kamal Haasan set to launch metaverse avatar

Bollywood star Kamal Haasan set to launch metaverse avatar
Sajal Aly admits life has become 'better' after marrying Ahad Raza Mir: Here's Why

Sajal Aly admits life has become 'better' after marrying Ahad Raza Mir: Here's Why
When Shah Rukh Khan was hurt by 'rude' reporter who slammed Katrina Kaif

When Shah Rukh Khan was hurt by 'rude' reporter who slammed Katrina Kaif
Yasir Hussain turns poet for 'love' Iqra Aziz in PISA photos

Yasir Hussain turns poet for 'love' Iqra Aziz in PISA photos
‘Hone Laga’ from 'Antim' is out now

‘Hone Laga’ from 'Antim' is out now

Latest

view all