Zayn Malik is a fan of this Shah Rukh Khan movie: 'Bollywood is so impeccable'

British singer Zayn Malik is a big Bollywood fan and stans Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster movie Devdas.

Speaking in an interview with Elle India, Zayn revealed that he always mistook SRK as arrogant until he met the actor at Asian Awards in London, 2015.



"I personally wasn't a huge fan until I met him. I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him."

He added, “Bollywood is so impeccable. If you ever get a chance to watch a good Bollywood movie, watch Devdas! Have you seen Devdas? It’s got Shah Rukh Khan in it. You know who Shah Rukh Khan is?”