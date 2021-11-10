 
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's wedding pushed to April 2022?

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

The couple has moved their impending wedding vows to April of 2022 due to work commitments.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were rumoured to be tying the knot this year, however, the couple may have pushed their wedding to 2022, reported The Times of India.

Bollywood’s it couple, who were recently spotted in Mumbai for Diwali, have reportedly been forced to move their impending wedding vows to April of 2022 due to work commitments.

Both Alia and Ranbir have their hands full of work at the moment; in addition to Brahmastra, in which they star together, Alia has Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, while Ranbir has Shamshera, Animal, and another untitled project pending for release next year.

A source close to the couple said, “They would rather complete these commitments and then get into the wedding groove peacefully.”

Another insider pitched in, “Beyond work commitments, the Kapoors love their family, and it’s a huge one. It will be a grand affair, and next year seems like a safer choice given the pandemic scare as well. It will also buy some time for their bungalow (Krishna Raj) renovation work.”

This leaves the December 2021 wedding season over to another Bollywood couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are widely rumoured to be getting married next month!

While Katrina has kept mum about her wedding plans, her ex-flame Ranbir has been more open about his plans to seal the deal with Alia. Infact, in an interview last year, he claimed that he would already be married to Alia if the pandemic hadn’t happened!

