Wednesday Nov 10 2021
Priyanka Chopra Jonas expresses deep attachment with her engagement ring

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is expressing emotional affinity with her engagement ring.

Speaking with Vogue Arabia in a recent interview the 38-year-old star opened up about her most special jewellery- her 'engagement ring'.

While talking about the Rs.2 crore worth bling,  Bollywood's Desi Girl stated, “If I don’t say my engagement ring, my husband (Nick Jonas) will kill me. Kidding!” She further went on to say, “I have to say it was my engagement ring because it was unexpected and I am very sentimental about the jewellery that I wear, it’s always associated with memories for me so I would definitely say that”.

Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are one of the most enthralling couples in the entertainment industry. The duo tied the knot in 2018 in Jodhpur, India.

