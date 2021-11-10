Pakistan looks forward to enhance multi-domain relations with EU: Gen Bajwa

Ambassador of European Union Androulla Kaminara (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — ISPR

Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.



During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation — including current situation of Afghanistan — and bilateral cooperation with EU were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Bajwa reiterated that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries.



"We earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests," he said.



The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and efforts for regional stability, and pledged on behalf of the EU that it will play its role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the ISPR said.