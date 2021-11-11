 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
Web Desk

When Shah Rukh Khan said he will change Gauri's name to Ayesha, make her wear burka

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

When Shah Rukh Khan said he will change Gauris name to Ayesha, make her wear burka
When Shah Rukh Khan said he will change Gauri's name to Ayesha, make her wear burka

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his witty sense of humour, once tricked wife Gauri's family into believing that he will change her name after they get married.

Speaking to host Farida Jalal in an interview, Shah Rukh revealed at the time of his marriage to Gauri, he made sure her family never felt that the actor was disrespecting her religion and matrimonial rituals.

However, Gauri's household had certain apprehensions around the wedding, which the actor decided to tease them about.

"Gauri's who family, they are old fashioned people, I respect them all and respect their beliefs but during our reception, all of the guests were sitting around when i came in at 1.15 whispering, 'hmm he is a Muslim boy...hmm will he change the girl's name....hmm will she become Muslim?'" Shah Rukh Khan began.

He continued, "They were all talking in Punjabi so I looked at them and said' Ok Gauri, put on your burka, let's go and offer Namaz now.'" the actor quipped.

The 56-year-old shared that his remark shocked the entire family, making them think that the groom has changed already. 

"So I told them from now on, she will wear a burka all the time, she will not leave the house and I will change her name to Ayesha and she will be like this." Shah Rukh Khan laughed before revealing that he later cleared the air around his joke. 

More From Showbiz:

Hiba Bukhari's pictures from Northern areas are sight for sore eyes: See Photos

Hiba Bukhari's pictures from Northern areas are sight for sore eyes: See Photos
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to make Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'?

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to make Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'?
Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ enters 100 crore club

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ enters 100 crore club
Priyanka Chopra Jonas expresses deep attachment with her engagement ring

Priyanka Chopra Jonas expresses deep attachment with her engagement ring

Sushant Singh's ex Ankita Lokhande set to marry beau Vicky Jain in December

Sushant Singh's ex Ankita Lokhande set to marry beau Vicky Jain in December
NCB defreezes Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts year after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

NCB defreezes Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts year after Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Bilal Abbas Khan dishes out secrets from Sajal Aly’s call log: 'It has always been Ahad'

Bilal Abbas Khan dishes out secrets from Sajal Aly’s call log: 'It has always been Ahad'
Taapsee Pannu wraps filming for Mithali Raj's biography 'Shabaash Mithu'

Taapsee Pannu wraps filming for Mithali Raj's biography 'Shabaash Mithu'
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's wedding pushed to April 2022?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's wedding pushed to April 2022?
Alia Bhatt leaves fans awestruck in white kurta airport look: See Photo

Alia Bhatt leaves fans awestruck in white kurta airport look: See Photo
Malala gets married, garners love from Reese Witherspoon, Katrina Kaif, Meesha Shafi and more

Malala gets married, garners love from Reese Witherspoon, Katrina Kaif, Meesha Shafi and more
Nora Fatehi, after ‘Dilbar’, back again as Dilruba for item number ‘Kusu Kusu’

Nora Fatehi, after ‘Dilbar’, back again as Dilruba for item number ‘Kusu Kusu’

Latest

view all