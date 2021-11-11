T20 World Cup: Here's where you can watch Pakistan vs Australia match on big screens in Lahore, Karachi

Cricket fans watch the live telecast of T20 cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and India on a television in Karachi, on October 24, 2021. — AFP/File

Pakistan will go against Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final today (Thursday), with the entire nation rooting for the Men In Green to beat the Aussies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Fans in the mega-cities will want to watch it with their friends and families on big screens to enjoy the match to the fullest.

In Lahore, the government has made arrangements to screen the match at National Hockey Stadium — the biggest hockey stadium in the world.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti announced that entry is free for all vaccinated cricket fans.

"Let’s support our national team making history," he said.

In Karachi, Administrator Murtaza Wahab announced that the administration has arranged screening at the following locations: