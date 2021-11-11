Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Rockstar' clocks 10 years



Rockstar is a masterpiece forever.

Rockstar has clocked 10 years today and the cast and crew are celebrating ‘a decade –long fan following of film with special posts.

The blockbuster movie featured Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri as the main lead, released on November 11, 2011.

However, AR Rahman who composed the music of the movie also shared a special post starring Ranbir’s character ‘Jordan’ with his guitar.

Have a look:

On the other hand, Imtiaz who is the director of the movie also turned to his Instagram and shared the memories of the movie. Not just this, he reposted fan posts about Rockstar on his story as he joined them in the celebration.

Fans call it, a masterpiece and started to trend ’10 years of Rockstar’ on Twitter.

One of the fans penned a note to cherish the movie; "When #Rockstar released I was 13 years old, didn’t knew the depth the film had.. but now this is my most favourite film of Bollywood”.