 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Cricket fanatic Asim Azhar reaches Dubai stadium for Pakistan vs. Australia semi-final

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Cricket fanatic Asim Azhar reaches Dubai stadium for Pakistan vs. Australia semi-final
Cricket fanatic Asim Azhar reaches Dubai stadium for Pakistan vs. Australia semi-final

Singer Asim Azhar is all set to cheer for men in green in today's T20 world cup semi-final.

Turning to his Instagram on Friday, Asim shared a boomerang clip with his fans, gearing up for Pakistan vs. Australia match on Thursday.

"Guess where we going today," Asim asked fans on his Instagram Stories.

Cricket fanatic Asim Azhar reaches Dubai stadium for Pakistan vs. Australia semi-final

Turning to his Twitter earlier, the Teriyaan singer shared his excitement earlier in the day.

"AAJ KI SHAAM, PAKISTAN KE NAAM Flag of  Sab duaa karain humare boys shaandaar tareeke se final mai pohanchce aaj InshaAllah!!! Aameen" tweeted Asim.

Take a look:


More From Showbiz:

10 years of Rockstar: Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali mark the day with special video call

10 years of Rockstar: Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali mark the day with special video call
Humaima Malick can't wait to 'fly back to Pakistan' after Istanbul health scare

Humaima Malick can't wait to 'fly back to Pakistan' after Istanbul health scare
Sarwat Gillani, Sanam Saeed set to 'smash the patriarchy' with 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’

Sarwat Gillani, Sanam Saeed set to 'smash the patriarchy' with 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’
Sinf-e-Aahan teaser tells story of survivors striving to become 'women of steel'

Sinf-e-Aahan teaser tells story of survivors striving to become 'women of steel'
Hiba Bukhari's pictures from Northern areas are sight for sore eyes: See Photos

Hiba Bukhari's pictures from Northern areas are sight for sore eyes: See Photos
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to make Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'?

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to make Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'?
When Shah Rukh Khan said he will change Gauri's name to Ayesha, make her wear burka

When Shah Rukh Khan said he will change Gauri's name to Ayesha, make her wear burka
Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ enters 100 crore club

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ enters 100 crore club
Priyanka Chopra Jonas expresses deep attachment with her engagement ring

Priyanka Chopra Jonas expresses deep attachment with her engagement ring

Sushant Singh's ex Ankita Lokhande set to marry beau Vicky Jain in December

Sushant Singh's ex Ankita Lokhande set to marry beau Vicky Jain in December
NCB defreezes Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts year after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

NCB defreezes Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts year after Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Bilal Abbas Khan dishes out secrets from Sajal Aly’s call log: 'It has always been Ahad'

Bilal Abbas Khan dishes out secrets from Sajal Aly’s call log: 'It has always been Ahad'

Latest

view all