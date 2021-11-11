Cricket fanatic Asim Azhar reaches Dubai stadium for Pakistan vs. Australia semi-final

Singer Asim Azhar is all set to cheer for men in green in today's T20 world cup semi-final.

Turning to his Instagram on Friday, Asim shared a boomerang clip with his fans, gearing up for Pakistan vs. Australia match on Thursday.

"Guess where we going today," Asim asked fans on his Instagram Stories.

Turning to his Twitter earlier, the Teriyaan singer shared his excitement earlier in the day.

"AAJ KI SHAAM, PAKISTAN KE NAAM Flag of Sab duaa karain humare boys shaandaar tareeke se final mai pohanchce aaj InshaAllah!!! Aameen" tweeted Asim.



Take a look:



