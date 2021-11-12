 
pakistan
Thaw in PDM, PPP ties: Bilawal Bhutto to meet Fazlur Rehman today

PPP has made contact with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after it parted ways with it several months ago, Geo News reported Friday, citing sources.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is scheduled to meet PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman today, which is being considered as an ice-breaker between the two sides, by political experts.

The development comes amid close coordination among the Opposition parties in the Parliament to adopt a joint strategy against the PTI government.

PPP had resigned from all PDM offices in April 2021 saying that no party "should try and impose their will and dictation on any other political party". 

The PDM had asked the PPP to explain why it sought support from the treasury benches for Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani's election to the post of Leader of the Opposition in Senate.

Since then multiple attempts have been made to bring the PPP back into the PDM fold but remained unsuccessful as the party refused to budge from its stance of rejecting the show-cause notice it had been issued.

The recent camaraderie between the PML-N and the PPP leadership taking a joint stance against the ruling party created an amiable atmosphere between the two parties. 

According to sources, senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah, who had been released on bail, played an important role in bringing the PDM and his party closer.

Shah held meetings with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the PPP leadership advised them to shun differences to get rid of “tyrant rulers”.

Sources added that he has taken a stand that public sentiments should be expressed inside and outside the Parliament.

Sources said that the top leadership of the PPP and the Opposition alliance have endorsed Khursheed Shah's views.

It is still to be seen whether the PPP will rejoin the PDM or not but the Bilawal-Fazl meeting is being given importance in the backdrop of the government’s defeats in the National Assembly.

