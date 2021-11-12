Ranbir Kapoor recalls the ‘most poignant moment’ in his career

Ranbir Kapoor recently reflected on his super hit film Rockstar as it marked 10 years.

The whole crew of the film reunited digitally on a vide call on Thursday, November 11 when the main lead of the film opened up on the most impactful scene from the film.

The Sanju actor went on expressing that a scene from the song Kun Faaya Kun is the ‘most poignant moment of his career’.

The 39-year-old star gushed over a shot when he looks up in the sky and the energy behind that beautiful moment takes over viewers’ hearts.

“I also must mention this one moment in my career I think it’s become the most poignant moment. People give me credit for that one shot in Kun Faaya Kun when I am singing and I look up,” he started explaining.

“To be honest, when I think about it, why do I get so much love for it. It is because when we were there present at the Nizamuddin Durgah, I and Imtiaz would spend a lot of time together, we used to go out at night, we use to sit and listen to the Qawwalis," added the Bollywood actor.

Kapoor also added that the particular time, place and weather, all of the things played a massive role in flawless portrayal of the scene.

He said, “Everything just became so easy that I don’t even remember that I did anything special or if it was an amalgamation of everyone’s energy that just came into that shot.”

“I keep looking at the shot and I wonder, okay I see it, but I don’t know what I did.

"I can’t replicate that thought process in my head, I was just singing the song and the camera was just moving and it just captured something which I think I will get a lot of credit for,” the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star added.