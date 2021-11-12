Vicky Kaushal talks about his 'ideal girl' amid Katrina Kaif wedding rumours

Indian actor Vicky Kaushal is describing the attributes he would like to see in his future life partner.

The Sardar Uddham star, who has discreetly been dating Katrina Kaif since 2019, says that he want to be with someone who feels like home.

“Whoever makes you feel at home all the time, you just know that connect. Also, where there is that understanding, where you love each other for your plusses and minuses both, and we make each other a better version of each other,” Vicky told Bear Grylls.



Touching upon his marriage plans, Vicky admitted that he plans to get married sometime in the future.

“I would love to, at some point," said Vicky. His statement comes after rumors of the actor getting married to Kaif in December are making rounds in the industry.