Friday Nov 12 2021
Juhi Chawla pledges 500 trees in Aryan Khan’s name on his birthday

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Juhi also shared a throwback picture of Aryan with a sweet birthday message on Twitter
Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has stepped up to make Aryan Khan’s 24th birthday extra special by promising to plant 500 trees in his name.

Juhi, a close friend of Aryan’s father Shah Rukh Khan, took to Twitter on November 12 to share a throwback picture of him with a sweet and heartfelt birthday message.

“Happy Birthday, Aryan! Our wishes in all these years remain the same for you, may you be eternally blessed, protected and guided by the Almighty. Love you,” she wrote.

Before signing the note off on behalf of her and family, Juhi promised, “500 trees pledged in your name.”

Aryan is seen posing alongside his sister Suhana Khan and Juhi's kids Jhanvi Mehta and Arjun Mehta in the adorable throwback photo.

Juhi also showed up for SRK’s son earlier this month, signing a bond worth INR 1 lac in Mumbai’s sessions court to ensure Aryan’s bail after he was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau in October over a drug case.

