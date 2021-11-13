 
sports
Saturday Nov 13 2021
Pakistani cricketers should hold their heads high after stellar performance in T20 World Cup: Sana Mir

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Former Pakistan women team captain Sana Mir. Photo: file
  • Pakistani players should hold their heads high after their great performances in the T20 World Cup, says Sana Mir.
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first against Australia over was incredible, she says. 
  • "It can be good to test a few people just to give yourself options when it comes to the knockout stages,” says former cricketer 

ISLAMABAD: Following Pakistan's loss against Australia in the semi-final of the Men's T20 World Cup, former Pakistan women team captain Sana Mir has said that the players should hold their heads high after their great performances in the mega event.

In a writeup on the ICC website, Mir said: “I am incredibly proud of the way this Pakistan team performed and how close they came to reaching the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 final.”

She said, “In the end it came down to a few lapses in the field because they had put the runs on the board and everyone contributed. They just could not quite get over the line against Australia.”

“Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first over was incredible. That is becoming an event, everything stops when he has the new ball in his hand. He has been brilliant and builds up the pressure because of his consistency, his application and his skill. The best batters in the world feel under pressure when he has that new ball and it is incredible the way he has used it in this tournament,” she wrote.

The former Pakistan women team captain said, “Pakistan have stuck with the same XI throughout, whereas there might have been an opportunity to try some other plans, or bring in a top player like Mohammad Wasim Jnr at some point.”

She maintained they saw Australia changed things, leaving out Marcus Stoinis at one point then bringing him back and he ended up being the matchwinner.

“It can be good to test a few people just to give yourself options when it comes to the knockout stages,” she wrote. 

Sarfaraz Ahmed consoles crying kid who blames Hassan Ali for Pakistan loss

Pakistanis band together in support for Hassan Ali after shameful Indian media coverage

T20 World Cup: Australia, New Zealand to lock horns in blockbuster final tomorrow

Former, current Indian cricketers speak on Warner-Hafeez controversy

Hassan Ali's wife issues clarification on 'threats' to family

'We are passionate like soldiers, always ready to sacrifice our lives': Mohammad Rizwan

Pak vs BD: National squad arrives in Bangladesh for T20, Test series

Indian doctor who treated Rizwan terms his recovery ‘a miracle’

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam's pep talk receives widespread appreciation

Shahid Afridi 'unhappy' with Shaheen Shah's performance in T20 World Cup semi-final

'The journey has just begun', Babar Azam's father says after Pakistan's T20 World Cup defeat

T20 World Cup: Hassan Ali's best friend Shadab Khan comes to his defence

