Saturday Nov 13 2021
9 years of Jab Tak Hai Jan: Anushka Sharma celebrates with a heartwarming video

Indian actor Anushka Sharma is celebrating 9 glorious years of Jab Tak Hai Jaan with a throwback video montage.

The film, that marked ace director Yash Chopra's last directorial project, also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, Anushka celebrated the day with a clip featuring clips of SRK's iconic dialogues from the movie and some of Yash Chopra's BTS snippets.

"#9YearsOfJabTakHaiJaan @yrf #YashChopra #AdityaChopra @iamsrk @katrinakaif," captioned Anushka alongside the post.

Take a look:



