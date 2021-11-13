Alia Bhatt shows off adorable screensaver of her cosying up to Ranbir Kapoor



Alia Bhatt is in true ‘Ishq Wala Love’

Alia Bhatt surprised her fans by sharing her phone screen saver, which featured a photo of her and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia and Ranbir are the most talked-about pair in Bollywood and have been dating for quite some time. The Raazi actress recently released a video describing a day in her life, and consequently, she was seen answering fan queries about her beau.

The Highway actress was quizzed about her phone screen saver in the video. To this, she turned her phone towards the camera, revealing a photo of herself with RK that had her fans squealing with delight.

Fans also questioned about their plans for marriage, but she was hesitant to give us any information.

For those unversed, Alia and are expected to marry the knot in December of this year.