Saturday Nov 13 2021
Humayun Saeed mourns death of actor Sohail Asghar

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Humayun Saeed offered condolences to the family of veteran TV actor Sohail Asghar who died on Saturday. 

"Saddened to learn about Sohail Asghar sb's passing. May Allah bless his soul. Deepest condolences to his family," he wrote on Twitter while sharing a picture of the late actor.

Sohail Asghar's funeral prayers will be held on Sunday after namaz-e-asr.

Asghar began his career with theater in Lahore and later joined TV. He was famously known for his roles in Khuda Ki Basti, Chand Girhan, Khafa Khafa Zindagi (2018),Teri Meri Love Story (2016), Aap ki Kaneez (2014), Aashti (2009) and more.

