Shilpa Shetty responds to FIR against her and husband Raj Kundra

Shetty said that it pains her to see her name getting 'dragged and damaged to get eyeballs'

Actress Shilpa Shetty has responded to news of an FIR being registered against her and her husband Raj Kundra for alleged breach of contract and cheating, reported Pinkvilla.

Hours after Yash Barai from Pune accused Shetty, Kundra, and a man named Kashiff Khan of swindling INR 1.51 crore from him, Shetty took to Instagram to react to the news, saying that it pained her to see her name dragged.

“Woke up to an FIR registered in Raj and my name! Shocked!” she said, clarifying, “(Kashiff) had taken naming rights of brand SFL to open SFL gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him and he was a signatory in banking and day to day affairs.”



“We are not aware of any of his transactions and nor have we received a rupee from him for the same,” she added.

Shetty bemoaned that she has worked “very hard” for the past 24 years and “it pains me to see that my name and reputation is getting damaged and dragged so loosely to get eyeballs.”

“My rights as a law-abiding citizen in India should be protected.”

Barai has claimed that Shetty and Kundra approached him to invest money in a fitness programme with the promise of profits in 2014, however, he was cheated.

Barai has also filed an FIR against Kashiff Khan for the same.