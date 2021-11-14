 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty responds to FIR against her and husband Raj Kundra

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Shetty said that it pains her to see her name getting dragged and damaged to get eyeballs
Shetty said that it pains her to see her name getting 'dragged and damaged to get eyeballs'

Actress Shilpa Shetty has responded to news of an FIR being registered against her and her husband Raj Kundra for alleged breach of contract and cheating, reported Pinkvilla.

Hours after Yash Barai from Pune accused Shetty, Kundra, and a man named Kashiff Khan of swindling INR 1.51 crore from him, Shetty took to Instagram to react to the news, saying that it pained her to see her name dragged. 

“Woke up to an FIR registered in Raj and my name! Shocked!” she said, clarifying, “(Kashiff) had taken naming rights of brand SFL to open SFL gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him and he was a signatory in banking and day to day affairs.”

“We are not aware of any of his transactions and nor have we received a rupee from him for the same,” she added.

Shilpa Shetty responds to FIR against her and husband Raj Kundra

Shetty bemoaned that she has worked “very hard” for the past 24 years and “it pains me to see that my name and reputation is getting damaged and dragged so loosely to get eyeballs.”

“My rights as a law-abiding citizen in India should be protected.”

Barai has claimed that Shetty and Kundra approached him to invest money in a fitness programme with the promise of profits in 2014, however, he was cheated.

Barai has also filed an FIR against Kashiff Khan for the same.

More From Showbiz:

When Ranveer Singh narrated his first meeting with Deepika Padukone: 'I almost went flat!'

When Ranveer Singh narrated his first meeting with Deepika Padukone: 'I almost went flat!'
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu spotted at airport with daughter: see pics

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu spotted at airport with daughter: see pics

Kartik Aaryan stops by a roadside van to enjoy street food, video goes viral

Kartik Aaryan stops by a roadside van to enjoy street food, video goes viral
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to spend wedding anniversary at undisclosed location

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to spend wedding anniversary at undisclosed location
FIR registered against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in money scam: report

FIR registered against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in money scam: report
Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expecting her second child with Abhishek Bachchan?

Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expecting her second child with Abhishek Bachchan?
Rajkummar Rao proposes to Patralekhaa on one knee, bride-to-be follows lead

Rajkummar Rao proposes to Patralekhaa on one knee, bride-to-be follows lead
Anushka shares one trait Vamika takes from her: 'She’s going to do it'

Anushka shares one trait Vamika takes from her: 'She’s going to do it'
Humayun Saeed mourns death of actor Sohail Asghar

Humayun Saeed mourns death of actor Sohail Asghar
Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, pour love on Juhi Chawla on her 53rd birthday

Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, pour love on Juhi Chawla on her 53rd birthday
Salman Khan to star in a Telugu film ‘Godfather’ for the first time

Salman Khan to star in a Telugu film ‘Godfather’ for the first time

Asim Azhar pays tribute to Pakistan cricket team with uplifting track: Watch Here

Asim Azhar pays tribute to Pakistan cricket team with uplifting track: Watch Here

Latest

view all