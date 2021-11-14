Not necessary that whatever I do will be great, says Pankaj Tripathi

Tripathi, well-known for his acting prowess, said that he worries about disappointing his fans

Pankaj Tripathi’s acting prowess has quite the reputation, however, the talented actor is worried about disappointing his fans someday.

Talking to the Press Trust of India (PTI), Tripathi opened up about the pressure of performing and the sense of responsibility he now carries after delivering numerous scene-stealing performances.

Sharing how a group of people told him that they believe he will do something (good) for sure when they see him in a trailer, Tripathi said, “There is a sense of responsibility that the day I mess up a little, people might be disappointed.”

“I am also a human being. I do feel a little worried sometimes. It is not necessary that whatever I do will be great,” he said, adding, “It might be average but then people say that my average will be fine too.”

Tripathi will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari.