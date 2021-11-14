 
sports
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar reunite at T20 World Cup finale

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Former Pakistan's star cricketers Shahid Afridi aka Boom Boom Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar were reunited at the Dubai International Stadium amid the ICC Men's T20 World Cup finale on Sunday.

The Rawalpindi Express shared a picture on Instagram where he and Afridi looked cheerful upon seeing each other at the stadium.

Shoaib said he "ran into the crowd favourite" while watching the match.

"Ran into the crowd favourite and our very own @safridiofficial . Lovely to see you lala," he wrote in the caption.

Minutes before meeting Afridi, Akhtar had posted another of his pictures from the final match, saying it "would have been a different day", had Pakistan made it to the finale.

However, the cricketer said it was a lovely feeling to watch the much-anticipated match at "the Ring of Fire".

"Would have been such a different day. But nevertheless, what a lovely feeling being at the Ring of fire," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi said that he was "looking forward" to winning team at the T20 World Cup finale.

Taking to Instagram, Afridi shared a picture from the Dubai International Stadium and said that he "had hoped to see Pakistan play" in the finale.

The cricketer wished both the teams playing best of luck and hoped that the "best team" wins.

Afridi went on to say that he was at the stadium to support cricket in the "wonderful tournament" that was enjoyed by cricket enthusiasts around the globe.

"Looking forward to the final, had hoped to see Pakistan play today! All the best to both Australia and New Zealand, may the best team win. I am here to support cricket in what has been a wonderful tournament which was enjoyed by fans all around the world," wrote Afridi.

More From Sports:

Aus vs NZ: Dubai stadium remains deserted, quiet amid T20 World Cup finale

Aus vs NZ: Dubai stadium remains deserted, quiet amid T20 World Cup finale
Aus vs NZ: Australia defeat New Zealand by 8 wickets to lift T20 trophy for 1st time in history

Aus vs NZ: Australia defeat New Zealand by 8 wickets to lift T20 trophy for 1st time in history
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: All players of Pakistan T20 squad test negative for coronavirus

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: All players of Pakistan T20 squad test negative for coronavirus

T20 World Cup: Australia, New Zealand one step away from first T20 title

T20 World Cup: Australia, New Zealand one step away from first T20 title
Babar Azam pens heartwarming reply to 'kind letter' by 'future captain'

Babar Azam pens heartwarming reply to 'kind letter' by 'future captain'
Hassan Ali more disappointed than fans on his performance

Hassan Ali more disappointed than fans on his performance
Saudi Arabia launches first women's football league

Saudi Arabia launches first women's football league
Did PCB give 'over exposure' to Pakistan team on social media?

Did PCB give 'over exposure' to Pakistan team on social media?
Why was Mohammad Rizwan carrying a pillow en route to Bangladesh?

Why was Mohammad Rizwan carrying a pillow en route to Bangladesh?
Is there a possibility of a Pakistan-India bilateral series? Here's what ICC's Allardice thinks

Is there a possibility of a Pakistan-India bilateral series? Here's what ICC's Allardice thinks
In meeting at Fawad Chaudhry’s house, truce reached between Shoaib Akhtar, Nauman Niaz

In meeting at Fawad Chaudhry’s house, truce reached between Shoaib Akhtar, Nauman Niaz
Shahid Afridi makes bold statement about Virat Kohli's captaincy

Shahid Afridi makes bold statement about Virat Kohli's captaincy

Latest

view all