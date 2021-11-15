 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Rani Mukherjee's 5-year-old daughter Adira approves 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Rani Mukherjees 5-year-old daughter Adira approves Bunty Aur Babli 2
Rani Mukherjee's 5-year-old daughter Adira approves 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Indian actor Rani Mukherjee is sharing her daughter Adira's reaction to the upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Speaking in a recent interview, Rani, who awaits her film this week revealed that her 5-year-old daughter loved watching the comedy-drama.

“She thoroughly loved it,” Rani exclaimed.“It was amazing to see her reaction to what I have done. She was laughing and rolling over while doing so. Making her laugh fills my heart with happiness. She had the best time, and it means the world to me.”

Talking further about the film, Rani revealed: “It is a true blue comedy that you can enjoy with your family. It is a good, clean film that is hard to come by. The industry no longer makes such universal films."

More From Showbiz:

Dia Mirza pens emotional note for son, step daughter, shares rare photos on Children's Day

Dia Mirza pens emotional note for son, step daughter, shares rare photos on Children's Day
When Rani Mukerji had major crushes on Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan!

When Rani Mukerji had major crushes on Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan!
Only extraordinary content will pull audiences to cinema: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Only extraordinary content will pull audiences to cinema: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Not necessary that whatever I do will be great, says Pankaj Tripathi

Not necessary that whatever I do will be great, says Pankaj Tripathi

How much does Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding venue cost? Read to know

How much does Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding venue cost? Read to know
Shilpa Shetty responds to FIR against her and husband Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty responds to FIR against her and husband Raj Kundra
Neelam Kothari posts heart rending note on father's death

Neelam Kothari posts heart rending note on father's death
When Ranveer Singh narrated his first meeting with Deepika Padukone: 'I almost went flat!'

When Ranveer Singh narrated his first meeting with Deepika Padukone: 'I almost went flat!'
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu spotted at airport with daughter: see pics

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu spotted at airport with daughter: see pics

Kartik Aaryan stops by a roadside van to enjoy street food, video goes viral

Kartik Aaryan stops by a roadside van to enjoy street food, video goes viral
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to spend wedding anniversary at undisclosed location

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to spend wedding anniversary at undisclosed location
FIR registered against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in money scam: report

FIR registered against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in money scam: report

Latest

view all