Indian actor Shalu Chourasiya injured in mobile snatching incident

Telugu actor Shalu Chourasiya was left hospitalized on Sunday after a mugging incident in Hyderabad, India, reported The Times of India.

Chourasiya was injured in a mobile-snatching event near KBR Park, near Banjaara Hills in Hyderabad, where she was taking an evening stroll at around 8:30 pm.

According to reports, an unidentified man asked her to hand over money and valuables and attacked her with his fist and rocks when she resisted. He managed to steal her phone before running away.

Chourasiya was subsequently taken to a private hospital. She has also lodged a complaint with the Banjaara Hills Police

The police department has reportedly started an investigation into the incident and is scanning CCTV footage from around the area in an effort to identify the attacker.